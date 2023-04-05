Toxic Contamination Found in Grain from Ukraine

Several cases of toxin and GMO contamination have been detected following testing of grain arriving in Hungary from Ukraine.

More than 29 tons of maize have been suspended and destroyed by food chain safety experts, the Agriculture Ministry told Hungarian news agency MTI on Tuesday.

Checks were carried out not only on unprocessed grain products but also on wheat flour of Ukrainian origin arriving in Hungary, as they were also suspected of quality defects.

The authorities will ensure that all food chain safety rules are complied with and strictly monitored for all cereals entering the Hungarian market. They stressed that Hungarian businesses using Ukrainian grain have a direct responsibility to use only grain that complies with EU and national rules.

Contaminated grain has not been and cannot be brought to Hungarian consumers, the ministry stressed, adding that it is committed to ensuring that Hungarian families have safe food on their tables.

