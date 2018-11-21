Hungary Marks World Children’s Day

World Children’s Day, celebrated worldwide on 20th November is a global day of action ‘for children, by children’ to raise awareness of children’s rights and issues affecting youth, such as lack of education, safe places to play and learn, and the impact of violence, bullying and poverty. As part of the day, iconic Budapest landmarks, such as the Palace of Arts and the Chain Bridge were lit up in blue, the color of the campaign.

On this year’s World Children’s Day, UNICEF called on all kids and adults everywhere in the world to go blue in support of children’s rights with the lead of the organization’s youngest ever Goodwill Ambassador, 14-year-old Stranger Things actress Millie Bobbie Brown. They encouraged every country to take part in the #GoBlue initiative – and especially children around the world, to unite for their rights and ‘take-over’ key roles in government, entertainment and business for a day.

In countries around the world, children took over high-profile roles. Several Hungarian company, multinational brands, newspapers and businesses also participated: some changed their logos blue, while at others, children could try themselves in key positions or got a chance to try themselves in their dream jobs.

UNICEF also called on European leaders to make stronger commitments to children. In Brussels, youth delegates ‘took over’ the European Parliament and told leaders about the ‘Europe Kids Want.’

Fidesz MEP Lívia Járóka called for a European Union strategy to fight poverty, with special emphasis on the welfare of children, in a statement marking World Children’s Day. She said that in the European Union, nearly 25 million children live in poverty, mostly growing up without a protective environment and deprived of their rights. She argued that an EU-level support system of families and a strategy against poverty would be instrumental in breaking the vicious cycle of poverty. She added:

Children are the building blocks of strong nations

During the evening, Budapest landmarks, such as the Chain Bridge and the Palace of Arts were lit up in blue:

via unicef.org, MTI